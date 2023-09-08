NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Welcome to The Law Down, where Personal Injury Attorney Brooke Goff shares her insight on important legal issues.

In this interview, Attorney Goff talks about why it’s so important that you gave a good understanding of what your auto insurance policy actually covers. She reviews the different types of coverage available and gives examples of when you might need to use that coverage. Here are just a few of the important questions she answers:

What is liability coverage? How much should I have?

What is the state’s minimum coverage amount?

Why is it important to have underinsured/uninsured motorist coverage?

What is Med Pay, and why would I want to pay extra for it?

Watch the full interview for more details about auto insurance policies, and why you should review yours. She reminds us that you never know when an accident may occur, and you want to be fully protected.

