NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Welcome to The Law Down, where Personal Injury Attorney Brooke Goff shares her insight on important legal issues.
In this interview, Attorney Goff talks about getting into a car accident while being pregnant. Here are just a few of the important things you need to know:
- Staying calm is very important for both mom & baby
- Always accept medical attention-right from the scene
- You might have a delay in experiencing any symptoms
- You may need certain therapies post-delivery
- Be sure to be seen by your obstetrician – it becomes part
of your record, whether you have a case or not
- Get a lawyer who has experience dealing with this type
of situation
Watch the full interview for an in-depth look at what Attorney Goff suggests you
should do, if an accident should occur while you’re expecting.
