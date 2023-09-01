NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Welcome to The Law Down, where Personal Injury Attorney Brooke Goff shares her insight on important legal issues.

In this interview, Attorney Goff talks about getting into a car accident while being pregnant.  Here are just a few of the important things you need to know:

  • Staying calm is very important for both mom & baby
  • Always accept medical attention-right from the scene
  • You might have a delay in experiencing any symptoms
  • You may need certain therapies post-delivery
  • Be sure to be seen by your obstetrician – it becomes part
    of your record, whether you have a case or not
  • Get a lawyer who has experience dealing with this type
    of situation

Watch the full interview for an in-depth look at what Attorney Goff suggests you
should do, if an accident should occur while you’re expecting.

To learn more, visit the Goff Law Group website at: www.gofflawgroup.net