ESSEX, Conn. (WTNH) — The RiverLane is drawing clothing and fashion lovers from across the state, to the iconic Main Street in Essex.

Robin Zubretsky opened the boutique just over a year ago, in an effort to fill a gap for this type of shopping experience in the area. Matching big city styles and brands with the peacefulness of the Connecticut shoreline.

“Something similar to what you might find in New York City, but on a smaller scale. Maybe the second floor of Bloomingdales or the fifth floor of Saks Fifth Avenue,” Zubretsky said.

The boutique carries the latest trends, as well as classic staples, with over 50 brands to choose from.

“We have everything from Veronica Beard, we have Ba&sh, we have FRAME, we have Paige,” Zubretsky said. “We carry jewelry, we carry shoes, we carry boots, blazers, t-shirts, jeans. If you’ve worn it, we have it.”

Customers can streamline the shopping experience by calling ahead, explaining to the team what they’re interested in, and a selection of items will be waiting for them to try on in the fitting room.

Kirsten Joyce is a professional stylist at The RiverLane, she uses her fashion knowledge to find customers the perfect item or outfit.

“We have tons coming in for the holidays. Lots of fun sparkle, black ,feathers, shine, we can really zhuzh you up for the holidays which I love to do,” Joyce said.

The boutique caters to women of all ages.

“I love when women walk out and they go oh my gosh, this looks great. Right? It’s a great feeling because we all want to look our best,” Joyce said.

In addition to clothes and accessories, The RiverLane also carries seasonal candles, gift cards and other options for the holiday season. To learn more, or shop online, click here.