MONROE, Conn. (WTNH) — One Connecticut organization is thinking pink, as the start of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month approaches on Sunday, Oct. 1.

To kick off this month, Think Pink Monroe is holding its annual fundraising event to promote breast cancer awareness and raise funds for families in Monroe who are impacted by this cancer.

The cornhole tournament will take place on the Monroe Town Hall green at 12 p.m.

News 8 spoke with Bonnie Maur, the founder and president of Think Pink Monroe, and Patti Kallas the organization’s secretary. The two women talked about their goals and what guests can expect at their annual event.

Anyone interested in the event can find more details on the organization’s Facebook page.

To see the full interview with Maur and Kallas, watch the video above.