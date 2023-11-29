NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – If you’re looking for an amazing adventure with your family, but want to skip the chaos of planning it all out, our guest today has you covered. Connecticut’s Morning Buzz Reporter Jillian Andrews recently spoke with Kristin Guillemette, Owner of

Tink’s Magical Vacations, about some of the exciting things that Disney has going on during

the holidays.

Tink’s Magical Vacations was founded in 2012 and is an Authorized Disney Vacation Planner agency. The great news is that all of their vacation planning services are free to anyone who comes to them for a price quote or a booking.

Kristin says, “So it’s as magical as always. The Magic Kingdom has the Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. There’s a new after-hours party at Hollywood Studios called Jollywood and all the resorts are decked out. Some of them have gingerbread houses, as well as specialty treats available.”

This type of vacation is perfect for the whole family. There’s something for everyone, for all generations.

She adds, “We’ve planned multi-generational trips, you know, friends, Bachelorette parties-so it’s great! All the Disney destinations are great for everybody to come and visit, and we can tailor the trip for the needs of any type of group or any type of family gathering.”



This year, it has become more popular than ever to give the gift of travel. Tink’s Magical Vacations can offer exceptional experiences to create magical memories for you and your loved ones, that will stay with them forever.

Kristin says, “There’s all sorts of things here at Walt Disney World that you can experience, from

Toy Story Land to Star Wars Land, which is super popular, Pandora over at Animal Kingdom.”

“Epcot is great because there’s always, at different times of year, different festivals. You can go to Food and Wine or Flower and Garden. So, there’s a little something for everybody to see and do, and of course, lots to eat as well.”

To learn more, visit their website at: www.tinksmagicalvacations.com or scan the QR code on the screen, which will bring you to the website.