NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Did you know? About 30 million American adults have some degree of lactose intolerance, by the age of 20. Apparently, it’s a very individual condition. The good news is that people with lactose intolerance can actually still enjoy milk and dairy foods. Connecticut’s Morning Buzz Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the Studio Kitchen by Registered Dietitian and Cookbook Author Toby Amidor, who came in to give our viewers some tips and tricks on how to incorporate milk and dairy into your diet while managing your lactose intolerance.

What is lactose intolerance? What are the symptoms?

Should I get tested for this?

What is the difference between lactose intolerance and a dairy allergy?

Do different foods have varying amounts of lactose?

So all dairy foods are not the same?

Can someone with a dairy allergy eat lactose-free foods?

How can combining milk or dairy with another food help you to absorb the

lactose better?

You have some recipes that people with lactose intolerance can make to

enjoy dairy products?

Where can we find more information?

To learn more, get facts, and LI-Friendly Recipes, visit newenglanddairy.com/LI and also check out Toby’s newest cookbook,“Up Your Veggies”, for recipes which incorporate dairy with a lot of different foods. Visit tobyamidornutrition.com.