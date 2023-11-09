NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The holidays are right around the corner, which potentially means lots of traveling being on the go. So having a healthy snack can certainly help keep you on track with your healthy eating plan. Connecticut’s Morning Buzz Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio by Registered Dietitian and Cookbook Author Toby Amidor, who came in to share some great snack ideas you can keep on hand while you’re on the go this season.

Why is planning your snacks so important, especially during the holidays? Toby says, “During the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, you can forget about healthy eating. That’s why it’s important to plan healthy snacks ahead of time. An easy snack for when you’re on the go is Dave’s Killer Bread® Organic Snack Bars, which are power-packed with the quality organic whole grain ingredients, fiber and nutrition you’d expect from Dave’s, makers of America’s #1 organic bread.”

Toby tells us why she recommends Dave’s Killr Bread Organic Snack Bars, saying, “Like everything made by Dave’s Killer Bread®, they’re Certified USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, and contain no artificial ingredients, preservatives, colors or flavors. Plus they are free of high fructose corn syrup and bleached flour. They come in 3 killer flavors: my favorite is Cocoa Brownie Blitz™, which is a great vegan option, Trail Mix Crumble™ and another favorite,

Oat-rageous Honey Almond™. A box of 4 is $5.99 or one bar for $1.99. ”

These new Organic Snack Bars are a wholesome and convenient option to keep you fueled during the busy holiday travel and shopping season. Stash them in your fanny pack, purse or backpack for when you’re on the go!

You can pick them up at popular retailers nationwide, including Target, Walmart, and Whole Foods as well as online at Amazon. Learn more here: www.daveskillerbread.com/snack-bars

Toby tells our viewers about another “on-the-go” healthy snack. She says, “Today I am partnering with Wonderful Pistachios to help showcase how this complete plant protein is a perfect on the go snack. About 90% of the fats found in pistachios are unsaturated. Plus, they provide a good source of plant protein and fiber, for a trio of nutrients that may help keep you fuller, longer.”

She adds, “Here’s a fun fact: Did you know that in-shell pistachios may help you ‘fool yourself full’ because the leftover shells can be a visual cue for portions, potentially helping to curb intake? We call this the Pistachio Principle.”

November is also National Diabetes month and Wonderful Pistachios can be included as part of a healthy diet for eating right with diabetes. Pistachios are a heart-healthy snack and scientific evidence suggests, but does not prove, that eating 1.5 ounces per day of most nuts, such as pistachios, as part of a diet low in saturated fat and cholesterol, may reduce the risk of heart disease. Plus, the American Diabetes Association calls nuts a “diabetes superfood.”

Pistachios are tasty “as is,” but Toby has some snack ideas that you can make with them.

First, she shows us a trail mix made with Wonderful Pistachios, dark chocolate chips, dried apricots, and pretzels. She says, “It’s so easy to make, and you can pre-pack the snacks so they’re easy to grab-and-go.”

She also has a “Lemony Beet Hummus” made with Poached Wonderful Pistachios that you can pack with sliced vegetables, crackers, or pita. She shows it packed in a glass jar, perfect to take with you, when you’re on the go.

Wonderful Pistachios are available on Amazon and check out recipes and info on their Instagram page @WonderfulPistachios – so follow them!