NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Well, as we know, Halloween is around the corner tomorrow and there’s lots of candy floating around. Maybe too much. So we are here to talk about a “better for you” Trick or treat snack. Registered Dietitian and cookbook author Toby Amador tells Connecticut’s Morning Buzz Host Natasha Lubczenko all about it.

Toby says, “So for me, when I’m handing out Halloween treats, we’re doing the LOVE CORN SPOOKY PACK in my house, and it’s made with the simplest ingredients. Corn on the cob, that’s roasted with all kinds of flavor. And it has just the perfect crunch. And now you really want to taste it – It’s like perfect crunch, delicious. And it’s also a better swap for pretzels, for nuts or for chips..”

Watch the full interview above as Toby Amidor, Registered Dietitian, talks about this great new snack that’s gluten free, vegan certified, kosher, Non-GMO, and then it’s free of all those allergens, so parents really don’t have to worry.

LOVE CORN is available in a full-size pack and in the mini-packs, on Amazon and Whole Foods, and then you can find them all year round, in every variety at Whole Foods, HEB, Stop & Shop, and many other markets near you.

For more information, visit lovecorn.com