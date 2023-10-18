NEW HAVEN, Conn., (WTNH) – Get ready to run, walk, skip or jump in on the fun. The Total Mortgage Community Foundation is hosting its inaugural “Holiday Hustle 5K” next month. Connecticut’s Morning Buzz Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio by Chief Communications Officer and Board Member of Total Mortgage Community Foundation, Jenny Solomon, along with Corporate Giving Manager of Connecticut Foodshare, Tim Buzzee, to discuss this exciting event, coming up on November 4th in Milford.

Jenny Solomon spoke about the partnership, saying, “Total Mortgage has been in Milford for over 25 years now, and we’ve always been super involved with our community through sponsorships of certain events, things of that nature. About two years ago, we decided to launch our Community Foundation so that we could get involved with the community in a much more meaningful way.” “So, we are super excited to be teaming up with Connecticut Foodshare this holiday season, hosting our first 5K and we really are looking to get all of the community together, in support of them.”

Connecticut Foodshare has a lofty goal this year, along with high hopes that they can achieve it. The goal for their “Thanksgiving for All” campaign is to help provide 50,000 meals across the state, in addition to what they do every day in Connecticut.

Tim Buzzee tells our viewers, “We’re grateful to Total Mortgage for their partnership with us. We’re really looking forward to a fun time, and we’re kicking off our “Thanksgiving for All” campaign this November, so it’s perfect timing for us to work together.” “And the Bridgeport Islanders have been supportive of the run as well. They’ve been a great partner for years, and they’re doing a third annual food drive for us this year, too, at Total Mortgage Arena.”

The ”Holiday Hustle 5k” takes place on November 4th starting in Milford at Fowler Field Pavilion behind the Library. Runners AND walkers are encouraged. Please sign up to participate. The registration fee is $35, which goes toward Connecticut Foodshare’s campaign. Register at totalmortgagecf.org/5k.

If you’re unable to attend, but would still like to donate, you can visit ctfoodshare.org, where you’ll also find a list of their programs which can help with food insecurity.

Watch the full interview to learn about both of these nonprofit organizations.