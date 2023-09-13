Conn. (WTNH) – Are you looking for an easy recipe that seems too good to be true?

Alyssa and Natasha attempted to make a two-ingredient ice cream bread during this week’s Trending Tuesday. All you’ll need is two cups of softened ice cream and one and a half cups of self-rising flower and you can make this delicious dish at home.

The recipe can be found below:

Gather the ingredients. Preheat the oven to 350 F and grease an 8 1/2 x 4 1/2 x 2 1/2-inch bread loaf pan and set aside.

Stir the ice cream until mostly melted and smooth. In a large bowl, combine the soft, smooth ice cream and the self-rising flour. Do not overmix.

Pour the batter into the prepared bread loaf pan.

Top with sprinkles, if desired. Bake for 40 to 45 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

Cool in the pan on a wire rack for 5 minutes. Remove from the pan and allow to cool the rest of the way on a cooling rack.

Enjoy warm or at room temperature. Store leftovers for up to three days in an airtight container.

Watch the full video above.