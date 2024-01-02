NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Everyone’s going back to school this week after a long-deserved holiday, and today we have a great no-bake dessert that’s not too unhealthy (it can be argued either way). Connecticut’s Morning Buzz Host Natasha Lubczenko and Reporter Jillian Andrews got together to whip up this great after-school snack, perfect for kids getting off the bus after a long day. It’s fun and festive, and only requires Cool Whip, Marshmallow Fluff, and Hot Chocolate Mix: A lot of the goodies you might have on hand at home. A Morning Buzz team member went to Elm City Market in New Haven this morning, to pick up these three ingredients. So how easy is that?

Watch this fun segment and learn how to make this delicious treat yourself. You can even make it healthier by dipping into this tasty treat with fresh strawberries, bananas or graham crackers.

Be sure to watch next Tuesday for another easy snack brought to you by Elm City Market, located at 777 Chapel Street in New Haven. Learn more about all the ways you can shop at www.elmcitymarket.com.