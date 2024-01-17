NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) Connecticut’s Morning Buzz Hosts Alyssa Taglia and Natasha Lubczenko have teamed up in the Studio Kitchen for Trending Tuesday, sponsored by Elm City Market in New Haven.

Today, they’re creating a healthy Greek Chickpea Salad, with

the following ingredients, available at Elm City Market:

1 bag of Mini Persian Cucumbers (approx. 10 ea.)

1 Red Onion (Diced)

1 Green Bell Pepper (Diced)

1 Yellow Bell Paper (Diced)

1 Orange Bell Pepper (Diced)

1 can White Beans (16 oz)

1 can Chickpeas (16 oz)

¼ cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Juice of 4 lemons

2 tbsp Red Wine Vinegar

A big pinch of salt

1 tbsp Dried Oregano

1 tsp Dried Basil

1 tsp of Red Pepper Flakes

1 tbsp Garlic Powder



Instructions

1. Dice the cucumbers and add them to a bowl.

2. Dice the red onion and add it to the same bowl.

3. Cut the ends off of the peppers, core them,

dice them, and add to the bowl.

4. Rinse and drain the beans and add them to the bowl.

5. In a separate bowl, mix together the olive oil, lemon juice,

red wine vinegar, salt, oregano, red pepper flakes, and garlic powder.

6. Mix it up and enjoy!

Be sure to watch next Tuesday for another quick and easy recipe brought to you by

Elm City Market, located at 777 Chapel Street in New Haven. Learn more about all the ways you can shop at www.elmcitymarket.com.