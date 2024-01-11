NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) Connecticut’s Morning Buzz Hosts Alyssa Taglia and Natasha Lubczenko have teamed up in the Studio Kitchen for Trending Tuesday, sponsored by Elm City Market in New Haven.

Today, they’re creating a healthy grab & go snack, a Superfood Triple Berry Chia Pudding, using

the following ingredients, available at Elm City Market:

1 cup frozen Raspberries

½ cup frozen Blackberries

½ cup Blueberries

2 cups almond milk

3 tbsp maple syrup

3/4 cup chia seeds

2 cups plant-based yogurt (Siggi’s)

Watch this demonstration in the video above and try making your own:

1. Blend berries, almond milk and maple syrup in a blender until smooth.

2. Pour into a medium bowl then add chia seeds and yogurt. Mix well.

3. Refrigerate overnight and enjoy for up to 7 days!

Be sure to watch next Tuesday for another easy snack brought to you by Elm City Market, located at 777 Chapel Street in New Haven. Learn more about all the ways you can shop at www.elmcitymarket.com.