NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Counterfeit goods are a problem all year long, but demand for gifts, household items and even health products means that the holiday season is an especially busy time for crooks. So how can you be sure that the items you are buying are genuine and not fake? Connecticut’s Morning Buzz Reporter Jillian Andrews spoke with Tom Klarman, Executive Vice President of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, who shared some tips on how to shop smart and shop to keep your family safe this holiday season.

Tom tells us that this is an enormous problem and they commonly find counterfeit goods and toys and electronics and medicine. And, even during COVID, they’ve found counterfeit goods such as counterfeit toilet paper. Which, he adds, “….Sounds funny, until you have to call the plumber.”



Tom says, “You have to remember that counterfeit goods are unsafe and harmful. So, you can have exploding batteries in electronics, or toys with too high of a lead content. And it also costs people in their pocketbook. It cost $500 billion of losses in the global economy, and those costs are passed on to consumers and to taxpayers.”

Watch the whole interview above, and you’ll learn more, as Tom answers the following questions:

How big of a problem is the sale of counterfeit goods?

What are business and law enforcement doing to fight fakes?

How can U.S. consumers protect themselves against buying fake goods?

How do consumers report fake products?

Where can we go to learn more?

For more information on preventing counterfeit goods from coming into the marketplace and

into your home, visit the U.S. Chamber of Commerce website at www.uschamber.com/shopsmart.