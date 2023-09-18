MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – Celebrating the vibrant culinary scene of Middletown, along with the memory of esteemed community leader Quentin Q Williams, The Connection is bringing together Middletown’s most renowned restaurants, food trucks, breweries, and more, for the Q Williams Taste of Middletown event next month. Connecticut’s Morning Buzz Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio by Beth Connors, Chief Business Development Officer for The Connection.

Beth tells us about the history of the event and what makes this year special. She says, “Quentin (Q) Williams was the Executive Director of the Downtown Business District, and the founder of this event. We’re sort of resurrecting the event, and hosting it to honor him, his legacy, and all that he meant to Middletown, as well as to the State of Connecticut.”

The Q Williams Taste of Middletown event takes place on October 12th and people can buy tickets online. It will feature food trucks and restaurants reflecting the rich culinary scene alive in Middletown. Beth says, “We are having many vendors, breweries, wineries, all kinds of food and drink. We’ll have music, we have a silent auction. We have T-shirts. All kinds of fun activities. It’s at the Wadsworth Mansion in Middletown. So, it’s a beautiful venue and we’re hoping everyone comes out.”

Beth tells us about the proceeds from the event. “There was a fund set up, called the Q fund, .. through the Community Foundation of Middlesex County and that will go towards all different areas that Q believed in, that are throughout Middletown. And so part of the proceeds are going there, and the other part of the proceeds are going to The Connection.”

There are $75 VIP tickets, which get you in an hour early, and then $50 general admission tickets, which can be purchased by scanning the QR code shown on the screen, or by visiting The Connection’s website at www.theconnection.org.