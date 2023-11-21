NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Despite the bright lights and holiday cheer that seem to surround the holidays, this time of year can often bring about feelings of loneliness, isolation, grief, and sadness for many people. Connecticut’s Morning Buzz Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio by Alexandra Slaski, Director of the Connection’s Center for Behavioral Health. She came in to talk about why this time of year can be triggering for a lot of people.

Alexandra explains, “As we enter into the winter months, the days are shorter, nights are longer. Also with the holidays, a lot of people can actually struggle with triggers due to losses that they’ve had in their lives. Potential trauma that they’ve experienced in the past. A lot of individuals find that an increase of depression happens during this time of year.”

Sometimes, we experience mixed emotions when dealing with our families. Alexandra says, “It can be sort of a double-edged sword to help with depression. We often say it’s good to be surrounded by supports and family and friends. But, during the holidays, sometimes it’s not so great.”

While we all feel lonely and sad sometimes, there is a big difference between those feelings and

actual depression. Alexandra notes, “It can get to a point where it then becomes clinical…You know, when you’re having difficulty getting up in the morning. When you’re noticing that you’re maybe, forgetting things at work, or things are starting to slip. You know, you’re forgetting to pay your bills, and your day-to-day functioning just isn’t what it used to be. That’s the time when you might need to say to yourself, “I should probably get some help.”

Watch the full interview above, and you’ll learn about some of the many resources available through The Connection’s Center for Behavioral Health. Alexandra answers the following important questions:

How long should you wait to seek help for yourself if you’re feeling depressed?

What if you start to see some of these indicators in a family member, or someone else?

Why is there a stigma around having depression?

How often do people struggle with self-forgiveness, and accepting that

it’s OK to feel, not OK?

it’s OK to feel, not OK? What are some of the treatment options at the Center for Behavioral Health?

If you’re experiencing any type of suicidality or any type of severe symptoms, you can call 211 in the State of Connecticut, as well as 988 or 911. There are mobile crisis lines that can provide support 24/7. In terms of therapy and support, the Center for Behavioral Health provides individual therapy, group therapy, and medication as well, for anybody that might be struggling with depression or any other symptoms. For more information and resources, visit: www.theconnectioninc.org/adult/behavioral-health/