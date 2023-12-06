NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The Connection is a local nonprofit organization helping to fight homelessness in Connecticut, and Connecticut’s Morning Buzz Host Natasha Lubczenko recently met with John Lawler, Vice President of Homeless Services for The Connection to discuss the current state of homelessness in Connecticut, and to discuss the important work being done to provide shelter for those in need.



John tells our viewers, “As it gets colder, it becomes a lot more of a health risk for those individuals who don’t have a place to stay. And, unfortunately, Connecticut is trending in the wrong direction. We’ve had about two consecutive years of increases in our homeless population, and that’s following eight years of seeing that number go down.”



He describes those who are experiencing homelessness, saying, “Part of what we’re what we’re seeing is a bit of a shift in those who are presenting with the need for shelter or housing. In some instances, that’s the elderly, and people who have never had any experience being homeless before. It’s because they tend to be in very fixed incomes, and they’ve seen the cost, particularly, of their rents go up very quickly.”

John adds, “Likewise, youth have a very similar experience, where, without a lot of family support, without some financial assistance, it’s very difficult for them to be able to rent an apartment on their own or pay for a security deposit.” “So, we see this that the economic impacts, unfortunately, are impacting our homeless systems, our homeless programs, and a lot of the citizens of our state.”

“Your viewers at home might have even noticed this increase, right?” “A few years ago, a town that had maybe 1 intersection with a person holding a sign saying, ‘I’m homeless, looking for a couple bucks.’” “That same town, nowadays, might have 2-3, maybe 4 intersections where that’s happening, with all these different faces.”

The Connection’s START Program, was launched a little over 10 years ago, and it’s intended for individuals aged 18-24, who are experiencing homelessness. John shares that they are quite different from their older homeless counterparts, in that you’re not necessarily going to see these young people out in the streets – what John calls ‘The Hollywood Homeless’ – like living on a park bench, etcetera.

John says, “Their preferred method of homelessness tends to be couch surfing: So, hopping from one friend’s place to a family member’s place, you know, night after night. And, unfortunately, that puts them at a lot of risk for exploitation, and that makes it very difficult for them to pursue stuff like education or pursuing their careers, which would get them out of homelessness.”

At the Connection, homeless young adult services focus on connecting people to the community resources they need, expanding and nurturing their natural supports, and developing independent living skills.



Watch the full interview above, and you’ll learn more about how the START Program works, including:

Providing case management services to acclimate youth to living on their own.

Offering financial support, such as security deposits or rent payments for a short time

so they can get back on their feet.

so they can get back on their feet. Helping homeless youth by referral to the 211 Statewide Coordinated entry system to connect with a housing counselor and review available options.

To learn more about the important housing programs The Connection makes possible for youth and adults in Connecticut, please their website at: www.theconnectioninc.org/young-adult

or www.theconnectioninc.org/housing/