NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The holidays are right around the corner and if you’re looking to make an entrance at those festive parties this year, we have certainly got you covered. Fabiola Giguere from Achiq Designs joined Connecticut’s Morning Buzz Host Natasha Lubczenko in the studio to show us some of the hottest fashion trends of the season, and to tell us all about her new store located in Wallingford.

Fabi says, “So, it is an open concept store, where you can shop, and of course eat. You know, it’s really nice. It’s right in the center of Wallingford, located at 86 N Main St. We’ve been very happy. The ambiance is really nice, and of course, we have the boutique side, jewelry and much, much more.”

Achiq Designs features handmade jewelry, which Fabi designs herself, and has hand-crafted by her artisans in Peru. You’ll find a stunning assortment of chic women’s fashions and accessories, and when you’re done with shopping, you can grab a bite to eat at the charming on-site café, Le Jardin. This all makes Achiq Designs the perfect destination for a fun day out with friends, or a weekend trip to start your Holiday shopping.

Watch the full interview above, to see the hottest trending fashions in Party and Night outfits with jewelry and accessories from Achiq Designs, modeled by sales associates Linda & Ilena.

Achiq will be holding a Fashion Show to benefit Ronald McDonald House of Connecticut, on Sat., November 14th at 5:30 pm, at the store, 86 N. Main St. in Wallingford.

For more information, visit Achiq’s website at www.achiqdesigns.com