NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Are you looking for a nice vacation or a fun daytime trip? Well, home to the Frog Bridge, Windham Services is a hub for so much, so many activities. And there is some major revitalization taking place that will change the fabric of the whole town. Connecticut’s Morning Buzz Host Natasha Lubczenko met with Jim Vellano, Director of Community and Economic Development for the Town of Windham, to discuss the latest developments.

Jim tells our viewers that they have created a new website that really helps people navigate the many activities that are happening in the area. Jim says, “We created whywindhamct.com because we wanted to make ourselves more of a visitor destination location.” “We built this very large concert venue in town, and we’ve been having some large events all year, and more still to come. And then, we also want to highlight our restaurants, our ethnic diversity in food, and also some of our mainstays, like the Willimantic Brewing Company.”

Watch this interview and you’ll learn more about the exciting entertainment, outdoor activities and great restaurants you’ll want to visit in the area. For details, visit: whywindhamct.com.