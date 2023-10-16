NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 is celebrating outstanding Connecticut students and professional women in Science,Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

Kathy Ayers, a previous Women of Innovation finalist and vice president of research and development at Nel Hydrogen, and Gwendolyn Brantley, a 2023 academic category finalist and the founder and executive director at Access Educational Services, were guests on Connecticut’s Morning Buzz to talk about how they overcame challenges to pursue careers in STEM.

The 18th Annual Women of Innovation Awards will recognize 34 finalists and announce winners in seven categories. The ceremony will occur on Wednesday, Oct. 25, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Southern Connecticut State University in New Haven. Click here for ticket information.

Winners in the following seven categories will be announced at the ceremony.