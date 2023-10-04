NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Yale University welcomed its beloved furry friend to campus Wednesday for a special event.

Heidi is a public safety service dog for Yale, and Sasha is a community engagement dog for Harvard University.

The two dogs graduated from the Puppies Behind Bars program and are now bringing smiles and comfort to university students, program founder Gloria Gilbert Stoga said.

Heidi and her dog owner, Rich Simons ,will join Stoga and some Yale students to share Heidi’s story as a service dog.

To see the full interview with Simons and Stoga, watch the video above.