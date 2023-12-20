BRIDGEPORT, Conn. ((WTNH) — On this edition of Yale New Haven Health Check, Dr. Farhad Bahrassa, a Neurovascular Neurosurgeon at Bridgeport Hospital and Yale Medicine tells Connecticut’s Morning Buzz Reporter Jillian Andrews about new technology that will transform care for stroke patients.

Bridgeport Hospital recently unveiled a new Bi-Plane lab. The technology provides clear visuals from multiple angles, allowing doctors to perform faster and less invasive surgeries.

“We enter the artery system from elsewhere in the body, usually in the upper leg and wrist area and can provide treatments for all types of blood vessel conditions affecting the brain and the spine,” Dr. Bahrassa said.

Surgeons will be able to remove blood clots up to 24 hours after the onset of a stoke. Patients will avoid the potential risks associated with traditional surgery, including bleeding, infection and seizures. The lab can also be used for procedures that can prevent a stroke from happening in the first place.

“There are patients that are at risk for stroke related to things like plaque buildup, or narrowing of the arteries in the neck which provides circulation to the brain and if they are identified ahead of time before the stroke occurs, we can treat that and prevent a future stroke.”

