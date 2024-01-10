BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Losing weight and keeping it off can be a serious challenge for some people. Dr. Saber Ghiassi Director of Bariatric Surgery at Bridgeport Hospital said this type of surgery can help a patient lose weight and improve their overall health.

“Any individual who’s 60 to 100 pounds over weight, especially if they suffer from some of the conditions associated with obesity, which is diabetes, high blood pressure, sleep apnea, joint disease, could qualify for bariatric surgery,” Dr. Ghiassi said.

Bariatric surgeries can result in hormonal changes that suppress a patient’s appetite.

“It will make the individual feel full with a small amount of food and regulate blood sugar and insulin,” Dr. Ghiassi said.

Patients that undergo one of these procedures must also make changes to their lifestyle, including eating healthy foods and being active.

