BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s been a pattern of case numbers increasing during certain times of year, for example around the holidays. During this Yale New Haven Health Check Dr. Gregory Buller, the chair of medicine at Bridgeport Hospital tells Connecticut’s Morning Buzz Reporter Jillian Andrews that 2023 is no different.

Dr. Buller said there are a few reasons cases increase around the end of the year. Cooler temperatures means people are spending more time indoors and mask wearing has decreased. The virus has also continued to mutate which further increases the chances of spread.

“There are some new variants, even though they might not be any more virulent than the previous variants, they may have some nuances that make individuals more susceptible to infection,” Dr. Buller said.

The ways of preventing the spread of the virus include receiving the booster vaccine and staying home when you’re sick. To learn more, click here.