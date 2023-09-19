BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Hope is on the horizon for those suffering from Alzheimer’s. During this Yale New Haven Health Check, Connecticut’s Morning Buzz Reporter Jillian Andrews spoke with Dr. Mithil Choksey, the Medical Director for Geriatrics at Bridgeport Hospital about advances in treatment.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, 6.7 million Americans over the age of 65 suffer from this form of dementia. Dr. Choksey said that number will continue to rise as the biggest risk factor for Alzheimer’s is age. However, new research points to advances that will help slow the progression of the disease. Dr. Choksey explained the results of a study from 2023.

“Everything showed their memory was preserved longer, their ability for them to care for themselves was preserved longer, so it’s a huge leap for us. It’s not yet a cure but it’s a big improvement from what we have,” Dr. Choksey said.

Still, more research and testing needs to be done.

“Cautiously optimistic is the way I’m looking at it, because it’s a significant jump with what we had before. There are a few nuances here and there, which happens with everything. Some of them, because it’s new, there’s a lot of side effects,” Dr. Choksey said.

There is currently no cure for Alzheimer’s. You can learn more about Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia by clicking here.