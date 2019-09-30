FDA, DEA warn websites to stop illegally selling opioids

(WTNH)– The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a joint warning with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to four online networks that are illegally selling opioids.

The FDA says that the warning letters were issued to each network, targeting ten websites, and state that they must immediately stop selling opioids to American consumers.

Related: CT Recovers: Editorial on breaking the stigma

Acting FDA Commissioner, Ned Sharpless, M.D., released the following statement on the warning:

“As the FDA works to forcefully tackle the opioid crisis on all fronts, we cannot allow rogue online pharmacies to continue to fuel the crisis by illegally offering opioids for sale and circumventing the important safeguards that have been put in place for opioids to help protect the public health. Today’s effort is also noteworthy because while the FDA partners regularly with the DEA, this is the first time we have issued joint warning letters with them. This action further strengthens the warning to the operators of these websites. We remain committed to using all available regulatory and enforcement tools to stop the illicit flow of opioids online.”

According to the FDA, patients who buy prescription medications from illegal online pharmacies may be putting their health at risk because the products may be counterfeit, contaminated or expired.

Related: Connecticut REALTORS, iHeartMedia and WTNH News 8 Team Up to Help Combat Opioid Use Disorder in Connecticut

Along with health dangers, these online pharmacies can also lead to risks to consumers, including credit card theft, identity theft and computer viruses.

For more information on the warnings, click here.