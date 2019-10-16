High tech solutions to the opioid crisis

(ABC NEWS) – What do an emergency button, a phone app and a high tech crib all have in common? They’re all award-winning tech solutions to combat the opioid crisis.

Ohio has been devastated by the opioid epidemic, and now they’re leading the fight.

Four competitors in the Ohio opioid technology challenge have been awarded $1 million each to develop their solutions to address opioid drug use and addiction.

The Brave button out of Vancouver is a device that can be installed in the home of a person struggling with opioid use. When activated, it immediately requests supervision or support.

Imagine being able to self-administer and submit breath and saliva tests in the privacy of your own home. Dynamicare out of Boston offers a phone-based app that helps users keep continuity with medical providers and rewards healthy behaviors.

Babies born who are addicted to opioids can be soothed with a high tech vibrating mattress from Prapela of Concord, Massachusetts.

What about people leaving the hospital with opioid prescriptions? Doctors can now use the University Hospitals app out of Cleveland, which helps clinicians decide who is most at risk for addiction before prescribing meds.

This is only the beginning for creative and innovative tech in our fight against the opioid epidemic.