Keith Urban to perform at a Concert for Recovery in Connecticut as part of fundraising effort

(WTNH) – This fall, Connecticut will be getting a dose of country star-power. Country legend, Keith Urban will be performing at Mohegan Sun Arena in November, but it will be more than just a word-class show; it’s called a Concert for Recovery, a benefit to fight the opioid crisis in Connecticut.

“When we look at our numbers, we see a significant increase in the number of overdose deaths.”

The local fundraiser, the crown jewel of a public awareness partnership campaign, put together by News 8, the Connecticut Association of Realtors, iHeartMedia and the Connecticut Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services. The goal: to make people of all walks of life fighting this epidemic understand that they are not alone.

“This is our home, this is our local community and what we do every day. So it’s important to us because it’s affecting our families, our friends, our people and it’s everywhere.” – Rich Graziano, Vice President and General Manager of WTNH News 8 and WCTX MyTV9.

“Our friends, our colleagues, our neighbors, they were dealing with this in a way that we didn’t know, people we worked with every day were dealing with this” – Michael Barbaro of Connecticut REALTORS.

“It’s about letting people know about services and supports that are available. It’s about getting people that are struggling and family members hope. Letting them know that recovery is real and treatment is available. They don’t have to struggle alone.”

As far as disseminating the message, the partnership is built for it:

“We’ll be using all of our talent, we’ll be using all of our influencers, our people have relationships with hundreds of thousands of people in Connecticut every day. They’ll be able to communicate to them, to build awareness and educate.” – Steve Honeycomb, iHeartMedia Markets Group President, Hartford Region.

Along with the media blitz, there’s the money. Ticket sales from A Concert for Recovery are being donated by the CT REALTORS to a foundation that will hand out grants to local groups in the opioid fight. Ticketmaster is even kicking in one hundred percent of fees from ticket sales.

Keith Urban: A Concert for Recovery will take place on Sunday, November 17th at the Mohegan Sun Arena. Tickets will be available through Ticketmaster.com or the Mohegan Sun box office on Wednesday, September 25th.

