Radio stations Country 92-5 and KISS 957 speak about CT Recovers partnership with News 8 and CT REALTORS

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8’s Alyssa Taglia spent the morning at iHeartMedia stations, WWYZ-FM Country 92-5 and WKSS-FM KISS 957, to discuss the partnership between News 8 and iHeartMedia for the CT Recovers campaign, a long-term partnership on opioid awareness and recovery in Connecticut alongside CT REALTORS.

Related Content: Keith Urban to perform at a Concert for Recovery in Connecticut as part of fundraising effort

At radio station Country 92-5, Damon & Cory shared their excitement for A Concert for Recovery, starring country music artist, Keith Urban with show opener Travis Denning. One hundred percent of the proceeds, including Ticketmaster fees, will benefit opioid awareness organizations locally in Connecticut.

“It has become such a crisis, you hear about it every day, from kids in high school that are having issues because they go on pain meds from an injury in sports to older people who are trying to fight different things, too. It’s just affected everybody in some way, shape or form. And for Keith to jump on board, we’re just so thankful. He’s amazing,” Country 92-5 morning show host Cory Myers

Damon Scott added, “Even if you’re not a huge country fan, he just puts on such a dynamic show. He’s doing this for us. He’s not on tour. He’s coming out to do this, for this cause. Which is pretty cool!”

Alyssa then spoke with Top 40 radio station, KISS 957‘s Courtney and KISS in the Morning: