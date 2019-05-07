Skip to content
Ground bison meat responsible for E. coli outbreak in 7 states, Connecticut included: CDC
Senators Blumenthal and Murphy help introduce Stop Cruelty to Migrant Children Act
Route 16 in Colchester closed after motorcycle vs. truck accident
Route 2 westbound in Glastonbury partially closed due to 2-car accident
Truck fire closes I-691 Eastbound in Meriden
Best Trivia Ever partners with New England Brewing Company for a trivia fundraising event called “Give”
Middlesex Hospital proudly earned its fifth consecutive nursing Magnet® designation
Author Emily Liebert shares her new novel ‘Pretty Revenge’
Pita Pal Foods hummus products recalled over possible Listeria contamination
Deceased body found in Naugatuck River
Southington fire crews battle structure fire on Clark Street
Attention DIRECTV Viewers – Contact DIRECTV today at 800-288-2020 and tell DIRECTV to “Bring back my WTNH News 8!”
Disney World raises prices on most annual passes
Exclusive 1st look at ‘Frozen 2’ trailer: Elsa must find out the ‘truth’ about her past
Tony highlights: A historic win and a strong night for women
George Clooney and Wife Amal are Offering Fans a Chance to Double Date With Them at Their Lake Como
Pokémon Sleep gaming app announced
Netflix will ‘rethink’ Georgia shoots if abortion law holds
Singer Ciara is going to Harvard for an entertainment management program
Gambler sets another 1-day winnings record on ‘Jeopardy!’
‘Game of Thrones’ sets viewership record for finale
AP Exclusive: Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are engaged
Anne Hathaway tells her favorite parenting technique was inspired by Prince William, Kate Middleton
Anne Hathaway leaves her mark on Hollywood Walk of Fame
CT native Camille Kostek graces cover of 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue
TV series based on college admission scandals in the works
Niagara Falls lights up blue in celebration of royal baby
News 8 is celebrating summertime in CT: show us your photos
4th of July 2019 Fireworks Schedule
News 8 launches W82TXT campaign against distracted driving
Connecticut Senator Blumenthal Calls on Directv and At&T U-Verse to Accept Nexstar’s Extension Offer to Immediately Restore Carriage of Network and Local Community Programming
