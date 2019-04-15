First episode of final season of Game of Thrones show premiered on Sunday
(WTNH) - The night everyone was waiting for finally happened on Sunday.
After nearly 20 months, the final season of Game of Thrones debuted Sunday night on HBO.
We won't give away any spoilers, but only five more episodes are left now of the hit series.
On the topic, Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark in the show, turns 22 on April 15th!
Did you catch the premiere? Let us know what you think of the show!
