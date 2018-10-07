Transportation

DMV to open 2 new locations in North Haven, Southington

By:

Posted: Oct 07, 2018 12:07 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 07, 2018 01:34 PM EDT

DMV to open 2 new locations in North Haven, Southington

NORTH HAVEN & SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) - There will soon be a little less traffic off of the road for Connecticut drivers.

The state DMV is opening up two new locations.

One will be located in Southington on Queen Street, while the other will be in North Haven on Washington Avenue.

Related Content: DMV services and banking offered all in one place

The offices will provide license and ID card renewals.

The express locations will open up in December and will provide services from Monday through Sunday.

Related Content: West Haven DMV Express to be open more days come September 18th

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Halloween Happenings across…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Halloween Happenings across…

Watch the Connecticut…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch the Connecticut…

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center