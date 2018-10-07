DMV to open 2 new locations in North Haven, Southington Video

NORTH HAVEN & SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) - There will soon be a little less traffic off of the road for Connecticut drivers.

The state DMV is opening up two new locations.

One will be located in Southington on Queen Street, while the other will be in North Haven on Washington Avenue.

The offices will provide license and ID card renewals.

The express locations will open up in December and will provide services from Monday through Sunday.

