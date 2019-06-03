Transportation

Gas prices dropping around Connecticut

Posted: Jun 03, 2019 03:50 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 03:50 PM EDT

(WTNH) - Some good news for drivers. 

Gas prices are going down ahead of the busy summer travel season. 

As of Monday, you'll pay, on average, around $2.94 for a gallon of regular in Connecticut

That's four cents down from last week and 21 cents lower from last year. 

AAA said prices could fluctuate as demand for gas goes up this summer. 

