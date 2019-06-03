Gas prices dropping around Connecticut

Copyright by WTNH - All rights reserved (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

(WTNH) - Some good news for drivers.

Gas prices are going down ahead of the busy summer travel season.

As of Monday, you'll pay, on average, around $2.94 for a gallon of regular in Connecticut.

That's four cents down from last week and 21 cents lower from last year.

AAA said prices could fluctuate as demand for gas goes up this summer.

==

