House votes to toughen penalty for trucks on parkways

Posted: Apr 17, 2019 04:32 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 17, 2019 06:19 PM EDT

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - Some Connecticut lawmakers are hoping a stiffer fine will make it clear that trucks are not allowed on the state's two historic, limited-access parkways.

The House of Representatives on Wednesday voted 98-45 in favor of legislation that increases the current $100 fine to $500 million. It awaits Senate action.

Democratic Rep. Steven Stafstrom of Bridgeport says it's become common to see trucks on the Merritt and Wilbur Cross Parkways. The drivers often learn the hard way that their trucks are too large to pass under the overpass bridges and become stuck, tying up traffic. There was a fatal truck-related crash in 2017.

Some lawmakers questioned why the Department of Transportation hasn't recommended additional ways to deter trucks, as a 2017 law required. A message was left seeking comment with DOT.

