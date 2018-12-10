Holidays

Holiday pop up market arrives in New Haven on Monday

Posted: Dec 10, 2018 08:28 AM EST

Updated: Dec 10, 2018 06:49 PM EST

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Preparing a holiday village in New Haven.

Mayor Toni Harp visited Temple Plaza where a pop up market has opened on Monday afternoon in New Haven. 

The event took place on Temple Street in New Haven at 1:30 p.m.

Organizers and vendors were there decorating the greenhouse for Christmas celebrations. 

There was also a performance and several fun activities for everyone attending the event. 

The fun holiday village will be open Thursday through Sunday.

