Fantasy Flight to the North Pole for children in Atlanta

(WTNH) - For one afternoon, 50 lucky kids were able to say good-bye to the hospital and hello to the north pole!

Kids from Children's Healthcare of Atlanta donned their Santa hats and boarded a very special flight over the weekend.

The kids got a chance to meet Santa and even have a snowball fight with elves!

75 Delta employees volunteered for the special event to make the children's Christmas extra special this year.