A staggering look at recent domestic violence cases in Connecticut

(WTNH) — The deadly officer-involved shooting in Ansonia this week has prompted calls for domestic violence victims to get help. It came from Ansonia’s Police Chief after a woman managed to get to the police station Thursday night, saying her boyfriend was at her home being physically confrontational and violating a no-contact protective order.

We’ve been digging into domestic violence in our state just to see how large the problem is here, and the numbers are staggering. 13 domestic violence confirmed homicides last year in Connecticut.

Nearly 40,000 victims of domestic violence seek help in Connecticut each year, according to the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

A number of domestic violence cases have generated widespread attention in our state.

Like last summer, when Perrie Mason, of Meriden, was killed. Police saying her fiance is the main suspect.

Last fall in Waterbury, Janet Avalo-Alvarez was killed. Her body found in wolcott. Police saying her boyfriend is the main suspect in her death. He is nowhere to be found, but his car was located at Newark International Airport in New Jersey.

At the time, the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence said Avalo-Alvarez was Connecticut’s tenth intimate partner violence homicide of the year.

Then, last month in Ansonia, Christine Holloway was found dead in her home from blunt force trauma. Her one year-old daughter, Vanessa Morales, has been missing ever since.

Police saying Holloway’s boyfriend is the prime suspect in her death and in Vanessa’s disappearance.

And this latest case Thursday night in Ansonia when officers confronted a woman’s boyfriend — saying he charged at them with a knife — prompting one officer to open fire.

The man, 30-year-old Michael Gregory of Ansonia, later died at the hospital.

News 8 asked Ansonia Police Chief Andrew Cota what message he has for people who may be caught up in dangerous, volatile relationships:

“That’s the exact point. They’re volatile, domestic situations that can spiral out of control quickly. The best we can do is we can offer our services, we have people that can help anybody that’s involved in a domestic situation who is fearful or afraid, we can get them services. We can get them into shelters. The first step is getting to us, letting us know and that’s usually the most difficult step.”

Back in December, the United States senate passed a bill that contains more than $500 million for the “Violence Against Women Act”.

If enacted into law, Connecticut would receive some of those funds to better help domestic violence victims here.

One way the state is helping is with an enhanced statewide Domestic Violence Hotline — now available 24/7 via text, chat, email and by phone. It’s called “Safe Connect”. It can be accessed by logging onto ctsafeconnect.org or by texting or calling 1-888-774-2900.