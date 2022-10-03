NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Several events are taking place across Connecticut to call attention to the problem and help find solutions.

Interval House, Connecticut’s largest domestic violence agency, is observing Domestic Violence Awareness Month through its “Purple with a Purpose.” Interval House has seen a 32% rise in bed nights and a 57% increase in hotline calls since March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic started.

“We cannot be quiet or be still,” said Mary-Jane Foster, Interval House’s president and CEO. “We must raise awareness in all 24 towns we serve. We need everyone walking the walk and talking the talk with us this month.”

The mayor and police chief of New Haven, states attorney, members of Congress and domestic violence survivors gathered Monday at New Haven City Hall.

“Approximately one in four women and one in seven men report having experienced severe physical violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime,” Mayor Justin Elicker (D-New Haven). “Approximately one in six women and one in fourteen men report having experienced contact sexual abuse from their partner during their lifetime.

“This is more than real,” Rep. Robyn Porter (D-Hamden/New Haven) “I’m glad to know that we have had zero domestic violence murders in this city for the last year.”

How to get help

Safe Connect is a statewide network of domestic violence programs that can be reached 24 hours per day, 7 days per week, 365 days per year via phone, text, chat and email.

There is also the National Domestic Violence Hotline (1-800-799-7233), which provides domestic violence crisis intervention and referrals to domestic violence service providers throughout the United States.

