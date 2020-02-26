CCADV holds a discussion on how to help child victims of domestic violence

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The issue of helping children who are the victims of domestic violence was addressed in Hartford Wednesday morning.

Child and family advocates from the 18 domestic violence organizations in Connecticut met with representative Catherine Abercrombie to talk about the issue.

Specifically, there are concerns about the lack of funding in the current state budget.

The state Coalition Against Domestic Violence is asking for nearly a million dollars to continue helping children who are exposed to family violence, especially at a young age.

Karen Jarmoc, the Chief Executive Officer of the CCADV, said, “The funding is key to all of this quite honestly that offers consistency and stability to the work that we are doing. Right now it’s cobbled together and inconsistent and this really impacts kids and families.”

Last year, 4,600 children walked through the doors of those 18 domestic violence organizations in Connecticut.