Connecticut woman shares her heartbreaking domestic violence story in inspiring book to help others

(WTNH) — We’ve been hearing about an unfortunate rise in domestic violence with families cooped up at home during this pandemic.

Connecticut woman Amy Lynn went through an emotional abusive ordeal that was heartbreaking.

She not only lived to talk about it, but she inspires others with a book that she wrote called “Navigating a Fractured Life of Fear.”

For those who need to get help, Lynn says to confide in someone you trust. It could be a friend or a family member. There are also several resources in Connecticut, including the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Safe Futures.

