CT could be getting $600 million in federal funding to help fight domestic violence

by: WTNH Staff

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The state could get a piece of $600 million in federal funding to fight it in Connecticut.

Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro has helped fight for some anti-domestic violence bills in the House of Representatives. That legislation has already passed the House. It’s waiting on a vote in the Senate.

“We’re not going to take no for an answer, and we have a president who gets it and knows it fairly well,” DeLauro said.

If passed, it will help provide critical support to victims including counseling, support groups, emergency shelter, and other services in Connecticut.

