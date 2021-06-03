CT lawmakers to consider Jennifers’ Law in State House Friday

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — With the legislative session winding down, what is the status of SB 1091, the bill known as Jennifer’s Law?

“The Speaker of the House Matt Ritter told me personally on Tuesday that he was running it on Friday,” said Senator Alex Kasser, who first introduced the bill. “And then today he announced that publicly at a press conference.”

The bill, which Kasser calls “a game-changer ” was named after two women. One of them was Jennifer Dulos, the New Canaan mother who vanished in May of 2019. Her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, was charged with her death and disappearance. He later killed himself.

It’s also named after Terryville resident Jennifer Magnao who police say was killed by her husband in a murder-suicide. The focus of the bill is to expand the definition of domestic violence in civil law to include non-physical abuse, or coercive control.

The bill passed in a 35-1 vote in the State Senate.

State Sen. Alex Kasser explained, “This is a groundbreaking piece of legislation that will protect survivors of domestic violence by understanding and reframing what domestic violence is to capture the full spectrum of abusive behaviors and give people the protection that they deserve. So they can be free and safe.”

This bill was combined with another bill that was more about restraining orders. She told me once it’s called she hopes supporters of the bill stand strong, regardless of what the opposition is or how long it takes to debate it.

“Personally, I don’t think there’s any debate,” Kasser said. “I don’t see how there can be any opposition, but, you never know.”

While the name Jennifer’s Law isn’t an official title, and it was inspired by two widely publicized cases, especially Dulos, it’s used more colloquially. Anyone and everyone can be a victim.

“We are all Jennifer, whether we are Black or white, male or female, urban, suburban, rich or poor. It does not matter.”