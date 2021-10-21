Domestic violence advocates hold workshop to educate the public about Jennifer’s Law

(WTNH) – Jennifer’s Law was signed into law earlier this year, giving victims of domestic violence more protection in Connecticut,

The law was named after Jennifer Dulos and Jennifer Magnano. Both women were victims of domestic violence at home and were killed as the result.

The new law expands protections to include ‘coercive control’, or non-physical actions that are used to control a victim.

On Thursday morning, domestic violence advocates held a workshop to educate the public and encourage attorneys to make use of the new law to better protect women.

“This law is the first step in learning what is really means. This conference, other conferences like that where we learn about coercive control and then we learn how we use it in court,” said Michelle Cruz, an attorney.

Advocates day that while coercive control often starts as non-physical actions, it can lead to serious acts of violence. If you missed the Thursday session, several more are expected to happen in the future.