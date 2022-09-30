Conn. (WTNH) – “It should be and it needs to be, different. It needs to be bigger and louder.” That’s the message from Interval House on how this year’s observance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October needs to be.

Awareness is the key, according to the Interval House. The objective of our Purple with a Purpose campaign is simple: raise awareness of domestic violence and raise the funds to support victims and survivors.”

In recent years, domestic violence agencies have seen requests for assistance increase dramatically. Interval House says in the past two years, demands for their services have been unrelenting.

This past year once again has seen its share of intimate partner murders and other incidents of domestic violence across the state in communities including Hartford, Meriden, and East Granby.

Intimate partner homicide data from the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence shows that unofficially there have been 13 such homicides between October 2021 to the present date. Nine of those appear to have been murder-suicides.

Here are just some incidents from the past year:

Connecticut Family Violence 2021 Homicide Report

In August, Richard Dabate was sentenced to 65 years in prison for the 2015 murder of his wife, Connie, in their Ellington home.

In March, a jury found Anthony Valeriano, 53, guilty of first-degree manslaughter with a firearm for killing his girlfriend, 44-year-old Natosha Gaines in their New Haven apartment on Oct. 17, 2020. In May, he was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Just a fraction of domestic violence incidents end in death. Those that do, usually leave behind surviving family members, including children, that need support and services.

Services are available at CTSafeConnect.org or by calling or texting (888) 774-2900. Advocates are available 24/7.

Here are just a few of the many domestic violence agencies in Connecticut you can donate to:

Here are some events throughout the month to raise awareness of domestic violence:

October 3, 2022: Susan B. Anthony Project’s commemorative wreath hanging ceremony to honor victims and survivors of domestic violence at Torrington City Hall at 10 a.m.

October 4, 2022: Sound of Hope Vigil at Long Wharf Pier in New Haven at 1 p.m.

October 4, 2022: “Silent No More” Candlelight Vigil at the Prudence Crandall Center in New Britain at 6:30 p.m.

October 6, 2022: Susan B. Anthony Project’s candlelight vigil at Coe Memorial Park in Torrington at 6 p.m.

October 8, 2022: The Walk to End Silence at 9 a.m. on Grand Street in Middletown

October 12, 2022: The Center for Family Justice hosts a Domestic Violence Awareness Vigil at the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport at 6 p.m.

October 20, 2022: Purple Thursday is the national movement to raise awareness about domestic violence. Wear purple, snap a selfie, and post it with #PURPLETHURSDAY

October 23, 2022: The Jennifer Farber Dulos Memorial Walk to End Domestic Violence at Dunkin’ Donuts Park in Hartford at 9 a.m.

October 23, 2022: The Annual 4K Safe Walk at 9 a.m. at Waterford High School

November 3, 2022: Interval House hosts Breakfast with Champions at 8 a.m. at The Riverview in Simsbury.