SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A candlelight vigil for domestic violence awareness month will take place Tuesday night in Shelton.

The Umbrella Center for Domestic Violence Services is hosting the vigil at the Shelton Riverwalk Pavilion.

Organizers say the event will feature personal stories from domestic violence survivors as well as comments from the director of the Umbrella Center, the mayor, and a local reverend.

The event is set to begin at 6 p.m.