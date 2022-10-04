WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) – Eastern Connecticut State University is hosting the third annual Alyssiah Wiley End Relationship Violence Awareness event on Tuesday. The event is being held in light of October being National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The event honors Wiley, who was an ECSU student when she was killed by her ex-boyfriend in April of 2013.

Wiley was last seen getting into Jermaine Richards’ car outside her dorm and her remains were found nearly a month later in Trumbull.

After three trials, Richards was convicted of Wiley’s murder and was sentenced to 60 years in prison.

The event on Tuesday will include guest speakers talking about intimate partner violence.

“As a community we need to unite and bring awareness, education and empowerment to those who are dealing with intimate partner violence and domestic violence,” said Brenda Westberry, Sociology professor and event organizer. “This prevalent issue affects and touches every single one of us in some way. Although October is National Domestic Violence Month, this important work needs to be done every month of the year.”

The event runs from noon until 4 p.m.