Full-time advocate for domestic violence victims joins Hartford Police

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– In an effort to reduce the number of domestic violence cases in the city, the Hartford Police Department is partnering with the Interval House, the largest domestic violence agency in the state of Connecticut.

“We have to be more intimate with who follows up so that things aren’t falling through the cracks. All the tragedies that we see on the news and we read about usually involves something that could’ve been done that wasn’t done,” said Interim Police Chief Jason Thody, Hartford Police Department.

For the first time ever, the Interval House has a full-time advocate in the major crimes division. Ada Alers works in real-time to connect domestic violence victims with critical resources from the time police are on the scene and even after they leave.

She also works closely with law enforcement on cases related to domestic violence.

Alers added, “We are there to offer the woman services that are needed at the point when the police officer is now removed from the equation and the woman is still dealing with trauma. We are here to intervene. We are there to have the support that they need at the moment of their crisis.”

“If there is a protective restraining order that needs to go through that could be done the next day,” said Thody.

The Hartford Police Department says on average they get 3,000 domestic violence calls a year.”

He added, “We have to service our community and victims are part of our community and this is a different way, a better way for us to take care of our community that includes victims of domestic violence.”

The Interval House operates a safe house for families and offers support groups.