Gateway Community College raises awareness for Domestic Violence Month

Domestic Violence Awareness

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WNH)– Gateway Community College is set to host a virtual workshop Thursday afternoon, in part of The Red Flag Campaign.

GCC will host various virtual and in-person events including topics of violence prevention, unhealthy relationships behaviors, and warning signs to bring domestic violence awareness.

Oct. 14 event is ‘Healthy Relationships and Understanding Unhealthy Relationship Warning Signs’ led by Norah Hartlipp, a college advocate and prevention coordinator. The virtual event starts at 1 p.m.

The Red Flag Campaign is a national awareness campaign that addresses dating violence and promotes the prevention of dating violence on college campuses. The campaign is to encourage community members to say something when red flags are noticed in a peer’s relationship.

An upcoming event is a resource panel discussion on Oct. 21, highlighting local resources for those who find themselves, friends, or family members in an unhealthy relationship.

The Red Flag Campaign will end on Oct. 28 at 2 p.m. with an in-person event. ‘Bystander Intervention and Domestic Violence’ will be the main focus point, and led by Kyle Richard, who is a violence prevention advocate, violence survivor, and former college athlete.

For more information on The Red Flad Campaign events, head to gatewayct.edu.

