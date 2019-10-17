Group that supports domestic violence victims presented with award

SIMSBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– Celebrating 10 years of spreading awareness and raising money to end domestic violence is the mission of ‘Men Make A Difference, Men Against Domestic Violence.’

They are an advisory group to the Interval House, an organization that offers support to victims of domestic violence.

On Thursday morning, the 32 member group was awarded the Champions Award.

“Intimate partner violence happens to everyone. Men, women, no matter what gender you identify with, it happens. So we all are victims and we all need to be part of the solution and sometimes we don’t allow the door open wide enough for men to be part of the solution,” said Mary-Jane Foster, President And CEO Of Interval House.

WTNH’S Vice President and General Manager, Rich Graziano, along with Meteorologist Joe Furey, are part of the group.