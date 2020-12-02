Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz calling attention to rise in domestic violence cases amid pandemic, holiday season

(WTNH) — LT. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz is calling attention to the rise in domestic violence cases amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the holiday season.

Nearly 40,000 victims reach out to the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence and its 18-member organizations for help each year.

“Dating violence can start very subtly and young people may not even realize they’re being controlled or manipulated or the situation is escalating toward violence,” Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz explained.

Domestic violence impacts one in four women and is more prevalent for women in the U.S. than diabetes and breast cancer combined.